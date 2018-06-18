Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has pledged to provide succour to the thousands of traumatised Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the neighboring Zamfara State, currently seeking refuge in the state.

The IDPs estimated at over 3,500 fled their Zamfara communities, to Dansabau village, in Kankara local Government Area of Katsina State, following the incessant murderous activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.

“We are ready as a government to assist people from any country or state who want to seek refuge in Katsina,” Governor Masari said this, on Sunday evening, when he visited the IDPs, to sympathise with them and assess the level of intervention needed.

As Masari put it, “We are also ready to assist the IDPs from Zamfara State and we will make efforts to do so in any way we can till they go back to their respective communities.

“But a lot would depend on security situation back where they come from. Until then, we will continue to provide for them.

“And we also appeal to the villagers around to continue to accommodate them in brotherhood as all of them are the same people, the same language, culture and religion.

“We encourage them to support them because they are afflicted in situation beyond their control and I hope the authorities will hasten the restoration of peace and security in their areas so that they can go back home.”

The governor described the circumstances surrounding their current status as ‘an act of God’ and further assured them that they would receive the necessary social amenities including health facilities within the limited resources of his government.