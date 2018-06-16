Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Yari said he had dropped his responsibility as Chief Security Officer (CSP) of the state, saying he had no control over security machinery in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Talata-Mafara, yesterday, Yari said his decision stemmed from the seeming helplessness of the state government and the people over recurring killings in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governor deplored the prevailing situation, where, as CSO of the state, he could not take decisions on strategies for protecting the state and its people and have them implemented.

“We have been facing serious security challenges over the years, but in spite of being governor and CSC of the state, I cannot direct security officers on what to do or sanction them when they err.

“As CSO, the nomenclature in just a name,” he said.

The governor lamented that it was disheartening that killings in the state had continued in spite of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to security agencies to end the incessant bloodletting across the country, lamenting that since the President’s order, the killings have not stopped.

He said that the state government was spending huge amount of its resources on security, but to no avail, and therefore urged the people to be more faithful to God and embark on special prayers over the challenges facing the state.

Yari also appealed to them to be patient and continue to cooperate with the government and security agencies, as steps were being taken to address the challenges.

“We cannot keep quiet while our people are being killed daily. We are going to cooperate with all stakeholders to bring the situation to an end,” he added.

Meanwhile, in its bid to curtail armed banditry and other security challenges in the state, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constructed and commissioned two new helipads at 207 Quick Response Group (207 QRG), Gusau.

The helipads, which were commissioned on June 13, would enable NAF combat helicopter gunships to operate from Gusau, thereby increasing their reach during air operations within Zamfara State and environs.

A statement by NAF yesterday in Abuja said the construction of the helipads was part of measures by the NAF leadership at enhancing its air operations in support of NAF Special Forces and other security agencies in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Kaita, said it shows NAF’s commitment to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the insecurity challenges facing the state.

The CAS stated the impact of the activities of criminal elements, particularly in Zamfara State, underscores the need for the provision of requisite infrastructure to deal with emerging threats, assuring that NAF would continue to place high premium on robust logistics support, while not neglecting the issues of human capacity development and personnel welfare for efficient and effective operational capability.

In his remarks, Commander of 207 QRG, Group Captain Caleb Olayera, said the helipads would greatly assist the unit to respond more swiftly to security needs in the state, as helicopters could now take off and land from the new helipads in Gusau.

The unit provides support to civilian authority in form of anti-kidnapping, anti-rustling and aircraft anti-hijack operations, amongst others.