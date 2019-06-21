<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than eight persons have been kidnapped and one person killed in a latest bandits attack in Zamfara State.

Newsmen report that that incident happened in Yankaba district of Kaura Local Government Area.

Involved in the incident was Yanbamka district head, Alhaji Buhari Ammani, who was kidnapped alongside his three wives and his 13-old-son, at about 1: 30 am.

Sources close to the district hinted that a young man whose name was given as Siddi Abubakar was killed by the bandits while the names of the three wives were given as Jumai, Asmau and Lami and the name of the 13-year-old boy was given as Kabiru.

According to some of the villagers who spoke with newsmen, there was no presence of security operatives until the bandits finished their dastard operations, stressing that most of the villagers have deserted the district to the urban areas.

When contacted, the chairman of Kaura Local Government Area, Hon. Lawal Isah Abdulahi, confirmed the report, saying that if the security agencies were to be around, the armed bandits would not have succeeded in their operation.

However, all efforts to get the state Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) SP Mohammed Shehu proved unsuccessful as he could not pick phone calls from newsmen.

But when contacted, the state commander of operation Habarin Daji , Maj. Gen. Jide Jelil Ogunlade debunked the claim that there were no security operatives in the district.

The commander noted that the road from the main town to the district was not motorable, saying that they were there but could not meet the bandits during the operation.

However, most villagers confirmed that the security operatives in the state know the hideous of the armed bandits and notorious kidnappers but have failed to confront them.

“We are very much aware that the security operatives know all their hideouts and dens, yet they refused to take war to the camps of armed bandits and notorious kidnappers” the villagers lamented.

The commander, Habarin Daji , Maj. Gen. Hide Jelil Ogunlade told newsmen that there were over three hundred armed bandits and kidnappers in the area.