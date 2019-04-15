<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Zamfara state government on Monday announced that it will conduct local government council elections across the fourteen local government areas of the state April 27.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Dr. Bello Dankande Gamji during a stake holders meeting Monday.

Gamji revealed that all arrangements for the council elections has been concluded, explaining that the state governor Abdul Aziz Yari Abubakar has equipped the electoral commission with everything needed to ensure a hitch free polls.

Gamji stressed that series of security meetings were held to ensure protection of lives and property during the elections and called on all participating political parties to be law abiding and play by the rules.

He explained that the aim of organising the stakeholders meeting is to enlighten all the participating political parties and prospective aspirants and candidates on the arrangements on the ground and to further educate them on existing laws surrounding the elections.

One of the PDP stakeholders at the meeting, urged the state electoral commission to be impartial in the conduct of the election praying that it should not be the normal business of announcing the ruling party as winners of all the council elections.