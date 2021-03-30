



The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 12 kidnap victims in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday.

Shehu said the rescue efforts were made possible following a collaboration with the State Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

Gunmen had stormed Kaya village of Maradun LGA in the early hours of Monday and whisked away the victims.





The victims: seven women and three men, were abducted and taken to Sububu forest, but later released following the ongoing peace process initiated by Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

Shehu said: “All the rescued kidnapped victims have been debriefed by the Police and later handed them over to the sole Administrator of Maradun local government hale and hearty, who will reunite them with their families.

“Investigation regarding the abduction of the victims has commenced and the outcome will be made public.”