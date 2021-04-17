



Worried by the high rate of rape in Zamfara State, a civil society organization (CSO) known as Human Rights Defender and Advocacy Center is seriously mounting pressure on the State Government to establish a commission that can address the cases of rape in the state.

The group also wants the State House of Assembly to equally enact laws that can take proper care of rape cases and the punishments to be meted to rapists, saying that the State Government and the State House of Assembly are supposed to be on top of the rape issue.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, the state coordinator of Human Rights Defender and Advocacy Center, Comrade Salisu Umar lamented that over 30 cases of sexual abuse have been recorded in Zamfara State within the last fifteen months.

Comrade Umar expressed dissatisfaction over the increasing rate of rapes and sexual assaults cases in the state, calling for a total war against rape and rapists in the state, saying that most of the people being affected are minors and girls under the age of twelve.





According to him, Human Rights Defender and Advocacy Center has been seriously advocating for capital punishment against rapists, pointing out that many civil society organizations are the voices for the voiceless and defenseless.

He explained that the rape and sexual assault crimes are so alarming in Gusau, the state capital and other places in the state, stressing that capital punishment would be the only option to reduce rape and sexual assault in the state.

“There is no punishment that is too much for a criminal who forcefully rape or sexually assault minors, and underage girls that are defenseless,” he lamented

“And we will ensure that rapists caught would not go unpunished so that justice would not be miscarried.”

The coordinator, therefore, called on the State House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency enact laws on marriage, divorce and feeding of children especially those from broken homes.

He also called on the state government to quickly establish a commission that can address such issues like sexual assault, marriage and divorce, saying that if the government could not establish the commission, the Hisbah commission should be fortified and empowered to address such issues.