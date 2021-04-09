



Zamfara State governor, Mohammes Bello Matawalle, has condemned the frequent attacks on Northerners and their economic interests in the southern parts of the country.

Matawalle, who made this known in a widely publicised press release on Thursday, also condemned the manner President Muhammadu Buhari is being treated by people he referred to as ‘so-called protesters’, whom he accused of having disdain and hatred for the North.

He said their action no matter the grievances was uncivilised, highly irresponsible, unpatriotic, disregarding and disrespectful to the person and office of the President and has demonstrated the growing hatred against anything North.

The governor warned that the dignified silence of the North in the face of constant provocation, attacks because of its desire for peace must not be taken as a sign of weakness as no community and region has the monopoly of violence.

“If Northerners and their means of livelihood will not be protected, accommodated and be dignified anywhere they chose to stay in any part of the South, Southerners should not expect such reciprocal protection from the North as the North has more than what it takes to respond to any kind of aggression and hatred.





“We have seen the destruction, the killings and the devastation recently at Sasha Market against Northerners and their economic interests. Properties worth billions of Naira were lost in addition to human lives yet some leaders in the South West are downplaying the atrocities committed or at best justifying it. Some of them have shamefully gone to the extent of apportioning blames on the victims and casualties of their aggression.

“Last Sunday’s killings of innocent Northerners in Imo is one too many and no matter how we love peace, leaders with conscience and fear of God MUST speak out against this continued barbarism and hatred. If that is allowed to continue we will not take that any longer as NO human life is better than another.

“No business interest is better than another. In fact, in crisis situation, the South has more to lose in terms of its business interests in the North and the strategic nature they established themselves in the North than Northerners living in the South,” he added.