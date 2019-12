Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Thursday, swore in his cabinet members.

Nineteen commissioners and twenty-eight special advisers took their oath of office.

They included some appointees of former governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Matawalle said they would be on a three months probation during which their performances would be measured.

The new commissioners are: Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, Alhaji Aminu Sulaiman, Abdulkadir Buhari Gora, Jinaidu Muhammad, Muhammad Sadiq Maiturare, Zainab Lawal Gummi, Jamilu Aliyu, Dr Nura Isah and Rabiu Garba.

Others are: Sufyanu Bashir Yuguda, Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki, Yahaya Chado Gora, Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma, Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe, Ibrahim Isah Mayana, Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, Barrister Nura Ibrahim Zarumi, Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi and Abubakar Muhammad.

The Advisers include Sambo Garba Marafa, Abdullahi Gurbinbore (a commissioner in the Yari led APC administration), Alhaji Danyaro Abdullahi, Sa’adu Muhammad, Yusuf Zugu (a Special Adviser under Yari), Aliyu Madawaki Adabka, Ahmad Mukhtar Muhammad.

Faika Ahmed Muhammad, Ibrahim Ma’aji Gusau, Aminu Abdullahi, Gazali Shehu Ahmad, Malam Aminu Zailani (a former Special Adviser Ulama Council to Yari), Aliyu S Fawa, Umar Sani Katuka, Ahmad Muhammad, Lukman Bisallla Majidadi, Muhammad Bello Galadima.

Othes are Zailani Baffa, Aminu Iliyasu, Ahmad Muhammad Kabir, Abdullahi Habibu Sirajo, Lawali Abubakar, Abdurrahman Bala, Rabi Ibrahim, Sule Magayaki, Junaidu Sani Kaura, Rufai Abubakar Chiroma, and Umar G Muhammed.