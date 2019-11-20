<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the suspension of a senior District Head of Gummi, Alhaji Abubakar Bala Gummi, (Bunun Gummi).

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs and General Services, Alhaji Aliyu Bello Maradun, the District Head was suspended with immediate effect following an allegation leveled against him on the issue of banditry.

“Alhaji Abubakar Bala Gummi is suspended with immediate effect, pending the investigation of the alleged act of misconduct arising from the recent killings of innocent people of Karaye village,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has already set up a committee to investigate the remote causes of the recent killings of innocent people in Karaye village which according to him was unfortunate, considering the peace initiative introduced by his administration that brought relative peace in the last four months.

The Governor has vowed to deal decisively with any person or groups that tried to undermine the security arrangements put in place by his administration.

It could be recalled that, since the introduction of the peace process, normal life and security have returned to the state where people moved freely in the state without fear of being killed or kidnapped, until last Sunday when Karaye village was attacked by Fulani who wanted to avenge the killings of their nine brothers by the vigilante group.

According to police report, the vigilante group killed nine Fulani people they suspected to be bandits which led to a reprisal by the Fulani, thereby killing 14 people, injuring 10 others and completely burned down the entire village of Karaye.