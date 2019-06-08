<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed Maradun (Matawallen Maradun), has visited the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, at the Force Headquarter and succeeded in securing two mobile police squadrons.

“My visit to force headquarters was informed and galvanized by President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to meet the IGP and discuss way out on the recurrent security challenges facing Zamfara State “.

When the meeting was over the police boss approved the immediate redeployment of two Mobile Police Squadron to Zamfara

Part of the two squadrons will be used in reopening the Kaura-Jibia to Katsina road that has virtually been taken over by armed bandits while others will be stationed at the bandit flash points identified by security agencies in the state.

The Governor therefore commended the commitment of the police and other security agencies in the way and manner they respond to his requests.

It could be recalled that armed bandits in the state have defied measures taken by the past administration in the state.

“Under my leadership, more practical ways and approaches are being taken and I’m confident that very soon, the banditry activities will come to an end and people can go about their legitimate businesses and sleep with both eyes closed without any hindrance or molestation.

The Governor also appealed to the people in the state to continue to pray for the success of the effort being put in place as well as give relevant information to the security that will lead to the dislodgement of the bandits wherever they are.