Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State says members of his newly inaugurated cabinet are on three months probation during which their performances would be measured.

The governor made the remark on Thursday when members of his new cabinet, comprising 19 commissioners and 28 special advisers took their oath of office.

“You will be placed on three months’ probation within which your capability and efficiency will be measured. It is, therefore, my hope that you will live above board so that together we move our state to a higher level of development.

“There will be a quarterly review of your performances as any form of laxity will not be entertained,” the governor cautioned.

He called on members of the public in the state, especially the youth, to allow the new government functionaries to operate and render their contributions to the development of the state.

“Do not distract them from their official responsibilities through unofficial visits and unnecessary demands. We are putting in place measures to guard against loitering within the premises of government offices.

“The Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service are to ensure that government offices are adequately secured and public officials discharge their functions as expected without any form of molestation or harassment,” he ordered.