Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of 556 teachers, recruited by the immediate past administration.

Matawalle directed the state head of civil service to reinstate them with immediate effect.

He said all the affected officers should be enrolled for September salary.

Matawalle also commended their patience and urged them to be of good conduct in the state civil service.

The 556 teachers, who were recruited by the immediate administration, complained to the governor on Monday when he featured on a Zamfara Radio Programme of “Zuwa da kai” and he immediately directed the state head of service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, to verify the genuineness of the complaints and report back to him.

After reporting back to the governor on the genuineness of the complaints, the governor ordered for their reinstatement with immediate effect.

It could be recalled that Governor Matawalle approved the reinstatement of 1040 out of the 1400 recruited workers by Yari’s administration.