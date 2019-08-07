<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara Governor Dr. Bello Matawalle has approved the immediate reinstatement of 1,040 out of 1,400 civil servants recruited by former governor Abdul Aziz Yari in May 2014 but were without salary and other entitlements.

Chairman of the forum of May 2014 workers Comrade Luqman Majidadi disclosed their employment followed series of processes, which included written and oral interviews.

He also stated they went through reverification of a total of 1,351 young persons that were subsequently cleared out of over 8,000 applicants issued with notification of appointments to various MDAs.

Maji Dadi stressed that the 1,400 workers were posted to various government agencies based on their professional qualifications after receiving their employment letters in 2014 but their travails started when the former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance refused to accommodate them in the of payroll of government

The 1,040 workers ,according to a statement by the Director-General Press Affairs to the Governor, Malam Yusuf Idris were screened and found to be genuine.

Idris explained that 1040 of the total number turned up and passed the screening.

The remaining 360, according to him, were believed to have either secured employment elsewhere or admission to further their studies.

The governor also approved the immediate payment of their monthly salaries with effect from August, 2019.

He ordered they should also resume work at their respective MDAs.

The governor did not pledge payments of their five- year arrears but promised to improve the welfare of the state civil servants through payment of their salaries and wages as at when due.

He also assured all entitlements of the civil servants will not be delayed.

Muhammad also solicited for their full support and cooperation in achieving his policies and programmes, while urging the reinstated civil servants to rededicate themselves in discharging their primary responsibilities for the development of Zamfara State.

Governor Matawalle commended their patience and resilience during their trial period when they were denied by the last administration, which led to their success at the end.