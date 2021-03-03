



The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, says he is ready to resign if that will end insecurity in his state.

He said this on Wednesday while responding to questions on the abduction of over 200 Jangebe schoolgirls by bandits in the state last week on Channel Television’s Politics Today.





When asked if he is intimidated with the decision of the Federal Government to ban flights in the state, he said, “I am ready to accept any solution that will bring security to my state.

“I am not intimidated. If I know my resigning as a governor will make the people sleep with their two eyes closed, I can resign. I am not power-hungry. I have been having sleepless nights to protect the people of Zamfara State.”