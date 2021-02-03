



A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, was quizzed for several hours on Tuesday by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex- governor was sighted at the Lagos office of the Commission on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, at about 11am as he responded to an invitation by the EFCC.

Sources familiar with the case told newsmen that Mr Yari was quizzed over an alleged attempt to illegally move N300 billion from a corporate account in a new generation bank.

Details of the problematic transaction is sketchy at this time.

Mr Yari, our sources said, gave a lengthy statement to the Commission’s operatives before he was released late in the evening.

One source said he might be asked to return for further interrogation.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Mr Yari was at the commission’s Lagos office on Tuesday.





Mr Uwujaren explained that the former governor came on invitation and was allowed to return home after interaction with officials of the agency.

The fresh investigation of Mr Yari came a week after a court ordered a forfeiture of huge amounts of money belonging to him.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on January 26 ordered the final forfeiture of funds belonging to Mr Yari domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

While $56, 056.75 was lodged in Polaris Bank account, the sums of N12.9 million, N11.2 million, $301, 319.99; N217, 388.04 and $311, 872.15 were kept in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Mr Yari and his companies.

The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, held that the former governor did not show good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should not be granted.