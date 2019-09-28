<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has ordered the immediate suspension of all staff of Shatima Model Primary School, Tudun Wada, Gusau in Zamfara state following the alleged desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the sewage of the school.

The governor also ordered the indefinite closure of the school and directed the state Universal Basic Education Board (SBEB) to immediately recruit and post three additional security men to all the public primary school in Gusau, the state capital.

Governor Matawalle also directed security agencies and relevant Shariah Implementation bodies to immediately set up a committee that will investigate the unholy act of abuse meted against the Muslims’ Holy book, promising to deal ruthlessly and mercilessly with anybody found to have had a hand in abusing the Qur’an.

The governor promised to protect the Holy Qur’an, saying that his administration will not fold its arms and watch cultists destroy the Holy book for their own selfish and worldly gains which he said is against the teachings of Islam.

The government spokesman said that even though the governor was not in the country, Matawalle on hearing the bad news, called on the people of the state especially those in the state capital, to be more vigilant in order to raise the alarm against all those suspected to be perpetrating the dastardly act so that the government can take lasting solution against the attitude.

He also called on Islamic scholars in the State and the country at large to continue to enlighten the Muslims Ummah on the negative sides of desecration of the Holy Qur’an.

The reported act of abusing the Holy Qur’an started manifesting itself in the state in 2018 before Governor Matawalle became the Chief Executive of the state, during which the Holy Book was thrown into various dirty places including toilets in areas like the Danturai Primary school, Tankin Ruwa of Sabon Gari, State Library, Farida General Hospital and Rabi’a Jumaat Mosque, among others, all within Gusau metropolis.