



Zamfara State Governor, Muhammad Bello Matawalle has urged Nigerian youths to participate in politics, saying the country would collapse without their active involvement in politics.

Speaking in Kaduna after he was presented with the Icon of Youths and Students’ Development Award by the Northern Youth and Students Forum, the governor said, “It is high time the youths participated in politics.”

“You have no reason to hide. This country is about to collapse and the only way out is for the youths to join and save the country,” he added.





Speaking through the Member Representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Hon Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace, Matawalle said, “Once you call on the youths to participate, the first question they will ask you is ‘where will I get money?’ But they must put it in their minds that they need to join and be active in political parties and take it up from there.”

Earlier, the National Secretary General of the Northern Youth and Students’ Forum, Aliyu Ahmad said the forum comprised Nigerian youths and students from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).