Zamfara State Government has summoned an emergency meeting with Fulani leaders over an attack on a security outpost in which nine soldiers were killed in Sunke village of Anka Local Government Area.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, Abubakar Dauran, told newsmen in Gusau on Saturday that the meeting was to forestall future occurrence.

He however did not say when the meeting will be held.

Newsmen report that the Sunke attack was the first major security breach since the government initiated dialogue with bandits in the state.

Dauran confirmed that Thursday’s attack left some soldiers and the attackers dead, while those injured were getting medical treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau.

According to him, the attackers were from Niger State.

“Following the good relationship and understanding established with the bandits which led to their repentance in Zamfara, I can assure you that those attackers are not from Zamfara.

“Immediately after the attack, we reached out to the Fulani leaders in the state who confirmed to us that none of their members participated, but we have summoned a meeting with them to forestal reoccurance,” he said.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said the bandits that attacked the joint security outpost numbered over 200 and they had come on motorcycles.