Zamfara governor inaugurates 300-bed general hospital

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has inaugurated a 300-bed General Hospital in the Birnin-Magaji Local Government Area of the State.

Matawalle, represented by Chairman, Hospital Services Management Board, Bashir Maru, made this known on Friday.

He said the State Government will recruit more personnel to provide adequate services in the state hospitals.

”The State government plans to upgrade and remodel both primary and secondary health facilities to improve health care in the state.

”The government is working to provide state-of-the-art facilities for effective health care delivery in all parts of the state,” he said.

Newsmen report that the project was initiated by the administration of former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

The Yari administration, however, executed only 40 per cent of the project before the end of the tenure.

The project was taken over by the Matawalle administration were remodelled and completed the 60 per cent construction of the general hospital.

The Governor said, “As you are aware, we took over the construction of this hospital from where last administration left it at 40 per cent.

“We have remodelled and provided additional structures to accommodate more patients and personnel.

“It is now completed and equipped with some of the latest equipment you can find anywhere in the world.

“We have earlier provided a state of the art hospital in Gusau. It is the only of its kind in the North West region.”

Dr Salisu Ya’u, the Medical Director of the hospital said operations of the hospital would completely move from the temporary site to the new site.

Ya’u commended Matawalle for providing the hospital with modern facilities.

He assured the State government that all the facilities provided would be put to use appropriately.

Kabiru Ladan Maigoro, Sole Administrator of the local government said they would provide the needed support to the hospital especially in the area of maintenance.

“We shall do the minor repairs and provide security to ensure the effective operation of the facility,” Maigoro said.

Also, the Emir of Birnin Magaji, Alhaji Husseini Dan-Ali said the community would ensure proper utilisation of the hospital.

Dan-Ali said the emirate would provide the needed support to the hospital especially security.

He commended the governor for completing the facility and providing it with modern equipment.