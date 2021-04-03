



Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has empowered youths and women in the State with over N81 million to boost food production amidst insecurity.

The governor said this has become necessary because Zamfara state is an agrarian state with over 80% of its inhabitants engage in agricultural activities.

Governor Matawalle who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, at a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend pointed out that almost all indigenes of the state are involved in either cultivation of crops in dry, wet season or both as well as rearing of animals.

“Cognizance of this fact, government focuses attention in enhancing the sector. The present administration of Governor Bello Matawalle within the period under review has taken adequate measures to enhance farmers’ inputs with a view to maintaining food security of our people and other Nigerians.

“Few among them are the revival of the Zamfara Comprehensive Agricultural Revolution Programme (ZACAREP) and the resuscitation of the Zamfara State Fertilizer Company. Under the two programmes, billions of naira is injected to the duo programmes to make fertilizer available to our teeming farmers.

“That apart, the state government undergoes the following programmes:

“Payment of billions of naira as counterpart funding so that the state will continue to derive benefits from the programmes of various development partners; Under Fadama III Graduate Unemployed Youth Programme a total 229 unemployed youths have been supported with the total sum of N81,365,000. Each beneficiary benefited from a minimum of N360,000 as a support to embark on various small-scale businesses such as rice and maize farming, fish farming, livestock breeding and poultry production.





“Disbursement of cash grants to farmers and women associations under IFAD Community Development Programme. The money is aimed at supporting our rural communities to achieve food security.

“There is construction of Rural Grazing Areas, popularly known as RUGGA, in the three senatorial districts of the State”. He said.

In the information sector, the Commissioner said governor Matawalle is working to ensure Zamfara State owns functional television station.

“The administration of Governor Bello Matawalle focuses attention in media industry. Press-government relationship is very cordial and with my coming as the Commissioner, the state government is determined to enhance the relationship even further. We have both print and electronic media houses in the state. We have the Zamfara Radio and Television stations (ZRTV), the Zamfara State Printing and Publishing Company—publishers of the legacy newspaper in addition to correspondents or representatives of almost all media houses in Nigeria and beyond reporting activities in Zamfara state.

“However, the most disturbing issue to His Excellency is that the state remains the only state in Nigeria without functional television station. The government of His Excellency made giant efforts to overcome the problem. I am happy to inform you that TV equipment worth millions of naira has been purchased while the FM station has reached 90% stage of completion.

“The Zamfara state Radio station was gutted by fire during the administration of the past governor. All the studios of the station, the admin block have been rehabilitated with equipment worth billions of naira purchased. The radio station is 100% functional”. The Commissioner added.