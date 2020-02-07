<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari has debunked reports that he was arrested and detained by the police in Abuja on Tuesday.

Yari said he was at the Force Headquarters to honour an invitation by the police authorities over some issues.

He did not disclose the issues. Reports had filtered in that the former governor was arrested, interrogated and detained by the police over some of his utterances in the past.

But in a statement yesterday by Yari’s media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi, blamed ‘mischief makers’ for peddling rumours about his visit to the police.





Oluwabiyi said contrary to the report, Yari was allowed to go home same day after his interaction with the police.

The statement said: “… the police invited former Zamfara State Governor, and as a law abiding citizen, he honoured the invitation. But obviously, the author of the fake news and their sponsors tried to twist the invitation to arrest, drill and other unpalatable words to undermine Yari.

“It was alleged that the former governor was brought to the Force headquarters and drilled over reported utterances he made few days back during a meeting in his Talata-Mafara home. Yari, as a law abiding citizen and a former governor, has never, and will never breach the law of the land”.