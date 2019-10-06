<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Jamilu-IIiyasu Birnin-Magaji as his Press Secretary.

This was contained in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, in Gusau on Sunday.

The governor said that the appointment takes effect from Sept. 14.

Birnin-Magaji was the former Secretary to Zamfara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Until his appointment, the new Press Secretary was a news editor at the state owned Radio and Television Stations as well as MC at government house, Gusau.

Responding to his appointment, Birnin-Magaji, promised to be more dedicated and hardworking in the discharge of his duties to the people of the state.

“I thank Governor Matawalle for giving me this appointment. l promise to work to the best of my ability in publicising the state government activities and programmes to move the state to a higher level,’’ he said.