



Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has revealed how the abducted 279 female students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, were released from captivity.

“Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,”, Mutawalle tweeted to announce the release of the schoolgirls Tuesday morning.

Commenting on how the schoolgirls were freed, the governor, who received the students at the Government House Gusau Tuesday morning said: “This is the result of our peace effort and putting to shame all those saying there is no security in this country.





“We have been in discussion since Friday with the abductors and reached agreement on Monday by 4pm that the girls were released.”

He said, “We are happy that all 279 have safely returned, they will undergo medical checks and given balanced diets to recuperate by the state government before they are handed back to their respective families.”

Matawalle appealled to parents not to remove their children from school as a result of the incident, adding “we will ensure additional security in all the schools.”

He thanked the media for the support throughout “these trying times.”