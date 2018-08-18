Zamfara state government said it had spent over N17 billion on security within the last seven years (from 2011 to 2018).

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, disclosed this at a Town Hall Meeting organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Saturday in Gusau.

Yari, who, was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, said that part of the money was spent on the purchase of 457 operational vehicles to the security agencies.

According to him, the state government had also provided befitting accommodation for the 223 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, GOC Unit and the 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

He said in addition, the state government had spent over N2 billion as assistance to victims of armed banditry attacks in the state.

The governor who described the security situation in the state as unfortunate, explained that his administration had done its best to tackle the problem.

According to him, part of such efforts led to the establishment of the 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Air Force, the expansion of the 223 Battalion of Nigerian Army to Eight Brigade as well as the deployment of more security personnel by the federal government.

He commended the NBA for its concern on the security situation in the state and assured that the state government would be ready to implement the suggestions that would be presented by the association at the end of the event.

In his remarks, the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barr. Abubakar Balarabe expressed surprise over the expenditures on security by the state government.

“The issue of security is basically the duty and responsibility of the federal government and l see no reason why the state government should spend such an amount which would have been utilized in job creation and other development issues of the state, ” he said.

Earlier in their separate remarks, some of the participants who came from different parts of the state called for more serious measures in tackling the security situation in the state.