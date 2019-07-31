<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, says his administration is ready to commence the construction 613 new classrooms in public primary schools across the state.

Matawalle said on Wednesday in Gusau that the construction would be carried along with other projects in the state.

According to him, the other projects include the renovation of 342 classrooms and two VIP toilets, in each of the benefiting schools.

He said, 14,810 desks and chairs, as well as 962 teacher tables and chairs would be supplied to the public primary schools; while 12 ICT centers would be constructed in some selected areas of the state.

“For all these earmarked projects, we have set aside the sum of N4.5 billion, because l have now made it a policy that no contract will be awarded if we do not have 100 per cent of the project sum at hand.

“This is to enable the contractor to immediately mobilise to site and for the state government to pay up immediately after the completion of the project so that at the end, we will not be indebted to anyone,” he said.

While speaking on contractors that would be handling projects in the state, the governor maintained that “all our contractors will henceforth be locally sourced, even the building or other project materials must be bought from our state based traders.

“Let me tell you, even labourers. I will not condone a contractor who will engage labourers from Gusau to Bungudu, if the project is in Bungudu, he must get his labourers from Bungudu.

“We will add to the responsibility of the state Road Transport Agency (ZAROTA), to stop and arrest any building or project materials, being supplied for government contracts.

“And if our traders have such materials, we will sanction the contractor,” he said.

He explained that the measure is aimed at empowering and boosting local economy.