Zamfara State Government has finally removed the suspended Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim, and the district head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Kanoma, from office.

The two monarchs, who were suspended for allegedly being part of armed banditry in their respective domains were stripped of their positions on Saturday following the outcome of a committee’s investigation set up by the state government to investigate banditry allegations levelled against them.

In a letter signed by the State Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the two monarchs were found wanting.

As such, the state government decided to remove them to serve as a deterrent to others.

It could be recalled that the two monarchs were manhandled by their subjects in July in Kanoma town.

The residents also called for their removal when the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, paid a condolence visit to the families of 32 persons killed by bandits.

The residents accused the monarchs of conniving with bandits and urged the governor to remove them from office.

The governor had set up a committee to investigate the issue. The investigation revealed that the monarchs were culpable.