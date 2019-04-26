<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara state government has assured that it would implement every recommendation by the federal and states security administrators forum after two days of deliberation on how to end the constant mayhem in the state.

Rising from a closed-door meeting in Gusau, the state capital, the leader of federal and States security administrators forum, Dr. Amina Shamaki said if state government could implement the recommendations outlined in the meeting , the rate of crimes would be reduced drastically.

The group stated that many factors were responsible for the ugly development, noting that there is need to tackle the security challenges by all irrespective of political, social statues.

The forum explained that whatever has a beginning would definitely come to an end, saying that the state would soon get to the end of the tunnel considering the strategies recommended by the forum to end the insecurity situation permanently.

Dr. Shamaki explained that her forum had provided the background on the current situation in the state stressing that that the technical session discussed even the missing link.

In his response, the state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Professor Abdulahi Mohammed Shinkafi said the state government would continued to partner with the office of the secretary to the government of the federation to administer, adopt and implement all the recommendations of the forum.

“Zamfara state has always been in the world news since 2011 and it has become worrisome and shameful to both the federal and state governments” he said.

”We are ready to abide by all useful advice that can guarrantee beneficial results.”

According to him, the state government has applied all strategies including to compensate any armed bandits and kidnappers who surrenders their guns and weapons.