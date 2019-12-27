<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara Government, says it will provide adequate and efficient testing equipment in the laboratories of its health facilities to ensure proper blood transfusion in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, gave this hint in Gusau on Friday at a one-day training organised by a group, ‘Saving One Million Lives Programme’ for doctors, pharmacists and laboratory technicians in the state.

“This is part of the state government’s commitments under the leadership of Gov. Bello Matawalle to ensure effective healthcare delivery in the state.

“This becomes imperative considering the danger attached to illegal transfusion of blood on patients,” Kanoma said.

The commissioner noted that improper blood screening could cause people with fatal diseases.

He directed health workers in the state to always ensure proper screening of blood before transfusion.

“We will ensure the provision of adequate and efficient testing equipment to all laboratories in government health facilities.

“We will be paying unscheduled visits to health facilities in the state to ensure that workers comply with government directives in this regard while discharging their duties,” he added.

Stakeholders, including the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), had earlier urged the state government to provide such equipment in order to prevent the spread of blood transmitted diseases in the state.