Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the construction of one Primary Healthcare Center in each of the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Matawalle disclosed this in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, his Director-General on Press Affairs, on Friday.

The governor said the directive and approval were in furtherance of his inaugural declaration to provide free medical care for women and children in the state.

According to the statement, Matawalle issued the directive at a meeting held with the 14 LGAs Council Chairmen in Kaduna.

“The governor reiterated his decision on free medical care for women and children and to build houses for civil servants with the view of improving their standard of living and that of their families.

“He said if the Primary Healthcare Centres were built at the LGA levels, it would facilitate closeness of health facilities to all communities across the state.

“Other approvals given by the governor include those of the construction of befitting housing accommodation, three-bedroom flats, for local government staff.

“The Governor also approved the reconstruction of all the 14 LGAs Councils Secretariats to be of the same design in order to create good atmosphere and enabling environment for local government workers.

“He also directed all the LGA Council chairmen to construct Town halls where government functions and programmes will be held and the halls would be utilised by the people for various activities,’’ Idris said.

Matawalle also assured the all the council chairmen of his administrative determination to work with them to develop the state, he added.