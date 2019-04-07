<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an effort to end pervasive security challenges rocking Zamfara state, the state government said it has concluded all necessary arrangements to number every land, house and people living in them.

Speaking at a meeting between the state government and village heads in Gusau, the state capital, the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Haruna Sallau, said the arrangement was for the state government to identify the hideouts of the notorious armed bandits operating in the state.

Dankande said it was very unfortunate that traditional leaders were alleged to be given information and logistics support to the armed bandits to kill, maim and kidnap of their subjects, who he said are defenseless.

He vowed that the state government would not take it easy with anybody found wanting as far as armed banditry is concerned, stressing that Zamfara state is always in the world news for the wrong reason.

“It has become so embarrassing and shameful to the extent that even youth corpers are afraid when they are sent to Zamfara state for their national youth service comporsory mandate,” he lamented.

In his response, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Bello Ibrahim, wondered how traditional leaders would betray the trust reposed in them by their subjects simply because they want to get rich quickly through illegal means.

The monarch urged the government to deal decisively with anybody caught in such act so that others would learn their lessons.