



A nongovernment organisation, the Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development, says the federal government’s imposition of a “no-fly zone” and ban on mining in Zamfara is “uncalled for and another agenda to play politics with armed banditry” in Zamfara ahead of 2023 general elections.

It cited the suspension of mining in Zamfara since 7 April 2019 and yet to be lifted, before the new ban was announced this week.

“The APC led Federal Government should stop playing the 2023 Politics with armed banditry in Zamfara State,” said Sani Shinkafi, executive director of PASPD in a statement.

“The APC leadership missed the point due to pettiness, contempt and attempts to play to the gallery. The APC should demonstrate patriotism by sympathizing with the people and come up with their own ideas on how to end banditry.





“We wonder why the APC-led federal government is passing the buck of armed banditry to the Governor Matawalle-led administration when it is obvious that the issue of armed banditry in Zamfara State dates to the days of the immediate past APC administration in the state.”

Zamfara has witnessed several abductions in recent days, after mass abductions in Katsina and Niger.

They are the latest mass abductions after Chibok in Borno and Dapchi in Yobe.

“The ease with which bandits are carrying out their nefarious activities is a serious cause for concern for all Nigerians,” said Shinkafi.

“The bitter truth is that no place is presently safe in Nigeria, the NSA should tell the President the naked truth and stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. We call on the President to order the immediate recruitment of more security personnel to fight crime in the country.

“The Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on insecurity in Nigeria and improve the welfare of security personnel to boost their morale and enhance their performance.”