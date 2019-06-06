<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara state Governor Bello Muhammad has approved the suspension of Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim and District head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal.

This is contained in a press release signed by the director general to the governor’s house, press affairs Yusuf Idris a copy made available to newsmen in Gusau, Thursday.

Their suspension according to Idris is as a result of Series of complaints from the community over their alleged involvement with bandits that unleashed inhuman attacks in different communities in the state.

Idris revealed that the duo will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation panel which will be set up by the state government soon.

The Emir has however been directed to hand over his official vehicles and all other government properties in his possession to the Senior District Head, while the District head of Kanoma is to hand over same to the most senior village head.

The suspensions are with immediate effect.

This confirmed the allegation of former minister of defence Lt. General Mansur Dan Ali over the involvement of some monarchs in the activities bandits in Zamfara state.