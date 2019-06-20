<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara state police commissioner Usman Nagoggo said the armed bandits in the state had expressed their readiness to lay down their arms for peace to reign in the state.

Speaking during a meeting with vigilantes and vulanteers popularly known as Yan Sakai Mr Nagoggo said authorities had recently reached out to the armed men and had assured that they would stop the carnage in the state only on conditions.

“Part of the conditions they gave was that the Yan Sakai should halt the extra judicial killings of Fulani especially in local markets. The bandits said they should be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation”

“That is why we are holding this meeting to intimate you about the new peace road map being designed by the government. In a situation whereby a local vigilante will kill one of the bandits and the armed men would slay about 30 persons in retaliation, what is the gain here?”

He then urged the leaders of the vigilantes to reach out to their followers and asked them to stop further unlawful executions of suspected criminals adding that it is part of what is fuelling the crises.

In his reaction, the secretary of the Yan Sakai group in the state identified as Sani Babbar Doka said in the last peace dialogue with bandits, the Yan Sakai were made to surrender their arms which they obliged to, we submitted about 9,000 guns, but the bandits continued to attack them after they were made armless.

“In the peace pact that took place about three years ago, we surrendered our arms as demanded by the government, but the armed criminals did not. We are ready for any thing that will ensure that peace returns to our communities but not at the detriment of the opposing group,” he said.

However, the commissioner assured that all complaints from all sides would be looked in to adding that their greatest hope and commitment is for peace to return to the state.

He said no war end at battle field but through round table discussion. He also expressed hope that very soon there would be peace in the state adding stakeholders should remain committed and steadfast to the process.