



The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved salary increment for traditional rulers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the approval was given during a plenary session following the state government request on the increment.

The Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, said Governor Abdula’ziz Yari, had through the office of the Secretary to the State Government forwarded a letter to the House requesting for approval for adjustment of the salary of traditional rulers in the state.

“We have a similar request from the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,” Rikiji said.

He said the request covered all the traditional rulers in the state categorised as follows, the Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs who is currently receiving N164, 926 would now collect N350, 000 monthly.

Also, the 10 first class Emirs who used to collect N140, 000 monthly each would now receive N275, 000 each”, he said.

Rikiji said the salaries of the six second-class Emirs in the state had been upgraded from the sum of N114,310 monthly to N225, 000 monthly.

“Our 12 senior district heads that are receiving N65, 000 will now be receiving N100, 000 monthly while 228 district heads across the state will be receiving N70, 000 monthly instead of N35, 000.

“We have 1,060 village heads that were collecting N15, 000 and now to collect N25, 000 each monthly,” he said.

He said the 24 lawmakers of the house unanimously approved the request considering its importance towards improving the welfare of traditional rulers in the state.

Rikiji disclosed that the total amount of salaries approved for traditional rulers in the state was N27 million but had now increased to over N48 million.

Earlier, the leader of the House, Alhaji Isah Abdulmumin, urged members to agree with the request.

Abdulmumini, who lauded the state government decision to increase the salary of traditional rulers, described it as a welcome development.

“It is a right decision taken by the state government considering the roles of our royal fathers in promoting peace and stability in the society”, he said.