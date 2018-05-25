Zamfara House of Assembly has directed its secretariat to write a letter to Minister of defence, Mansur Dan’ali, over incessant killings and security challenges in the state.

The assembly gave the directive during plenary session in Gusau on Friday.

The decision followed a complaint by Alhaji Abdullahi Dansadau (APC, Maru South) under matters of urgent public importance.

Dansadau said the killing of innocent citizens in the state by bandits was worrisome.

The matter was seconded by Malam Mani Masamar-Mudi (APC, Bukkuyum 1) and Aliyu Kagara (APC, Talata-Mafara, South), where they urged the house to agree to write a letter to the minister.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abubakar Gummi, who chaired the sitting, said members unanimously resolved and agreed to write a letter to the minister to complain about dwindling security situation in the state.

They agreed to request for additional efforts from security agencies, especially in the deployment of more security personnel to the state.

During same sitting, the assembly adopted new legislative calendar for the 2018/2019 session.

The adoption followed a motion moved by Leader of the house, Alhaji Isa Abdulmumin.

Abdulmumin said “today’s sitting marked the end of the 2017/2018 legislative year of this house.

“I am therefore appealing to members to support this motion and agree to close this house as our legislative calendar for 2017/2018 has expired.

“As we know, our target is to have not less than 183 sittings in a year, and today’s sitting happens to be the

185th and therefore we have meet the required target in this regard.

Consequently, the house unanimously resolved to go on recess until July 2, 2018.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen had on Tuesday kidnapped wife of the state’s Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Skill Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin-bore and six children at Gurbin-bore town in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Also kidnapped along with the commissioner’s wife and children were three other relatives.