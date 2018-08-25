Zamfara Acting Governor Ibrahim Wakkala has commended the joint military operations in fighting armed bandits in the state.

Wakkala made the commendation in a statement by his Director, Press Affairs, Malam Yusuf Idris, in Gusau on Saturday.

Wakkala said the performance of the operations in tackling security challenges facing the state deserved commendation, considering the various successes recorded.

According to him, “the process of peace restoration in the state is appreciated by the state government and entire people of the state”.

“So far, what is achieved in three local government areas of Zurmi, Shinkafi and Maradun had increased our hope and confidence that Insha Allah peace will return”.

He said that the operational skills and experience exhibited by the troops clearly indicated the good determination by the military operations to clear all the bandits and their camps in the state.

“Following the successes recorded by the operation, most of the criminals and their activities have been neutralised, which made many IDPs to return home to continue with their normal economic and social activities.

“We are hoping that the joint operation will be expanded in all the remaining local government areas to rid the state 0f all forms of criminal activities.

“We also commend President Muhammad Buhari for the prompt action taken and redeployment of military troops in the state.

“We also appreciate the Defence Headquarters Abuja, over deployment of hardworking and committed personnel through operation Sharandaji,” he added.

The acting governor appealed to people of the state to continue to support the joint military and other security operations currently going on to end the armed banditry.