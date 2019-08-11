<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the removal of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika and the district head of Kanoma Alhaji Lawal Ahmad.

The two monarchs were suspended for allegedly being part of armed banditry in their respective domains following the outcome of investigation committee set up by the state government to investigate the allegations levelled against them.

In a statement signed by the state Deputy governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, governor Mutawalle approved the deposition of the Emir and the district head with immediate effect.

The duo had been suspended last June following protests by their subjects amid allegations of connivance with armed bandits and cattle rustlers in the state.

Consequently, a high powered committee, headed by the former Inspector general of Police MD Abubakar, was constituted to investigate their involvement in armed banditry and cattle rustling.

The committee, after discreet investigation, found them wanting and finally recommended the removal of the emir and the district head.

As such, the state government decided to remove them to serve as a deterrent to others.