The Gumel Emirate Council Zakat Committee in Jigawa has distributed 792 bags of grains to 510 less privileged persons as charity.

Zakat is a form of charity or alms-giving which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Speaking at the occasion on Monday, in Gumel Kudu, Alhaji Sani Maiturare, the Committee’s Chairman, said the grains, including sorghum and guinea corn, were distributed based on the need of the beneficiaries.

He said payment of Zakat was obligatory for every wealthy Muslim to purify his wealth and seek blessings from Allah.





Maiturare, who is also the Sa’in of Gumel, urged district and village heads to educate their subjects on the importance of giving Zakat as and when due.

“Under the Islamic Law, payment of Zakat is compulsory and not optional.

“Therefore, you must ensure that the process of collection and distribution of Zakat are carried out effectively in your domains,” he said.

Responding, the District Head of Gumel Kudu, Alhaji Aminu Musa, assured the committee of full compliance to payment of Zakat in the area.

Newsmen report that Zakat is paid on cash, grains livestock among others.