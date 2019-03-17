



The Hadejia Emirate Council Zakat Committee in Jigawa on Sunday distributed bags of assorted grains worth N11 million to 1,236 less privileged in Kirikasamma Local Government Area.

Zakat is a form of charity or alms-giving which is considered as a religious obligation in Islam.

Distributing the grains in Marawaji village, Baturiya District, the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abdulfatah Abdulwahab, said the grains were donated by farmers and merchants in the district.

According to him, the grains comprise rice, millet and guinea corn.

Represented by the Chief Imam of Hadejia, Sheikh Yusuf Abdulrahman, Abdulwahab noted that Baturiya was among the 27 most consistent zakat-giving districts in the emirate.

The chairman advised Imams and Islamic scholars to keep on educating their subjects on the importance of paying zakat.

In his remarks, the District Head of Baturiya, Alhaji Sambo Ginsau, commended the donors and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

Zakat, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, is also paid in cash.

It is obligatory for every Muslim who is financially buoyant to pay zakat to the needy to purify his wealth and seek blessings from Allah.