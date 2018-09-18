The Supervising Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has vowed to work assiduously for Nigeria’s attainment of economic stability.

A statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Information Department quoted her as saying yesterday when she formally resumed duties.

The minister was received by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, accompanied by other management staff.

During a meeting later with the permanent secretary and directors, Ahmed noted that the nation was currently facing serious revenue challenges, reminding the attendees that it was the responsibility of the ministry to shore up Nigeria’s revenue base.

“We have very serious revenue challenges and it is up to us to make sure we shore up the revenue base of the country,” she said.

The minister urged the management team to justify the confidence of the president in their ability to achieve the much-needed economic turnaround of the country.

“The president has a lot of confidence that we can do this if we work together.

You are working for the president and at the end of the day, you are also working for the benefit of the citizens,” Ahmed added.

The supervising minister pledged harmonious working relationship with the management and staff of the ministry, whom she said, are highly skilled.