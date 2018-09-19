Mrs Zainab Ahmed has left her role as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning to focus fully on overseeing the Ministry of Finance.

This was confirmed at the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday.

“She is no longer Minister of State for Budget and National Planning for now until anything contrary happens. For now, she is in charge of the Ministry of Finance,” Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said after the FEC meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked Mrs Ahmed to oversee the Finance Ministry on Friday after accepting the resignation of Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Mrs Adeosun had resigned because of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal.

Mrs Ahmad had, upon assuming office at the Finance Ministry on Monday, warned that the country was facing serious revenue challenges.

“We have very serious revenue challenges and it is up to us to make sure we shore up the revenue base of the country,” she said.

“The President has a lot of confidence that we can do this if we work together. You are working for the President and at the end of the day, you’re working for the benefit of the citizens.”