The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) yesterday asked the six South-West governors to ensure they recruit only competent personnel in each local government into the security outfit codenamed “Amotekun” to defend and protect their respective areas.

Convener of YWC, Prof. Banji Akintoye in a statement made available to vanguard said that this was imperative since the personnel would be defending their localities.

Akintoye said “These should be persons who belong to, and who reside in, the local government area.

“We also urge the recruiters not to forget to recruit some of our local hunters, so as to add their well-known expertise to the defence and protection of their local government areas,” the YWC said in the statement.

According to YWC, “Yoruba are confident that the recruitment to Amotekun will be competently, patriotically and wisely carried out by those in charge.





“Amotekun is an exclusive Yoruba instrument of collective self-defence,” the YWC said in the statement.

“In particular, local criminals have stepped up the crime of kidnapping for ransom and thereby added their own share to the insecurity and instability. Their terroristic onslaught is a wholesale invasion of Yorubaland,” the YWC said

It commended the state governors of the six South-West states for creating a “defensive structure named Amotekun under which some Yoruba people will be recruited, trained and properly guided and supervised, to defend their homeland.”

“Yoruba people cherish, and are holding up, our ancient tradition of hospitality to foreigners on Yoruba soil.

The group said that “But we must do our duty now to make our homeland peaceful for all who live on our land – for ourselves and for all our non-Yoruba compatriots.”