Legal luminary Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali has said that it is too early to debate a change of the presidential system the country practises.

Ali, in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, faulted the suggestion that the country should consider parliamentary system in place of the presidential one.

The lawyer, while noting that Nigeria only practised parliamentary system for few years in the First Republic before switching over to presidential in the Second Republic, said there is too much haste to change the system of government when “we have not practised the system near the best.”

Alli, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who argued that there was improvement in the presidential system in this Fourth Republic compared to how it was practised in the Second Republic, suggested that the system should be allowed for at least 50 years before it is considered for a change.

He cautioned against hasty change of the system and advised that the country should borrow a leaf from the United States and United Kingdom, which he noted stuck to and developed a system for centuries.

“What is the problem with Nigeria, Is it a system of government or those who run the system? I don’t think the system is the problem. The US has been practising presidential system for close to 300 years while the UK has been practising parliamentary system for about 500 years.

“What is the problem that we can not practise a system for an appreciable length of time to see if it will work?” he queried.