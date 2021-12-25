Yuletide: Speaker Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called urged Christians to use the season of Christmas to reflect and pray on the current state of the nation.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday morning, he said the Christmas season also calls for unity of purpose among citizens, adding that Nigerians, particularly Christians must emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

He wrote, “I rejoice with Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas. The period calls for sober reflection. I, therefore, enjoin Christians to pray for the country amidst challenges.

“The character of Jesus Christ, who is the main reason for the celebrations, should reflect in the life of every Christian. This period also calls for unity of purpose among citizens. I urge all Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

“Nigeria is passing through a lot at the moment but with the prayers and support of the citizens, the leaders would be able to provide good direction.

“I call on all Nigerians to eschew any act that could lead to the breakdown of law and order during and after the celebrations.

“I wish the Christian community and all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”.