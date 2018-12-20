Ahead of the festive period, the Taraba State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has deployed armed men across the state to ensure the security of lives and property during and after the Yuletide.

The state commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Kamilu Isah Ardo, disclosed this in Jalingo on Thursday while parading some cattle rustlers and other criminals arrested by the command.

Ardo said that the command was aware of the heightened level of criminal tendencies especially during the festive period and had taken a proactive measure by deploying armed personnel to all the flash points across the state to forestall crime and ensure prompt arrests where necessary.

He said that the command was working with sister agencies to ensure that the state was safe enough for everyone during and after the festive periods and called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities or persons in their areas to security personnel for prompt actions.

“Today, we have these suspects to parade for various criminal activities including cattle rustling and others. These are perpetual criminals who have been terrorising residents and we are doing everything to make sure we stop this trend.

“We cannot allow them to continue unleashing terror on the people with impunity as if this is a lawless society. We have deployed our men to all the sensitive parts of the state to ensure that we forestall any possible commission of crime. This is a proactive measure to make sure that we reduce the breakdown of law and order to the barest minimum.

“We will continue to tell our people that security is our collective responsibility and we cannot leave it exclusively to the security agencies. All hands must be on deck. We, therefore, call on members of the public to report any suspicious activities or persons in their areas to the relevant security agencies for prompt actions,” he said.

That was the second time the command was parading criminals it arrested in the last ten days.