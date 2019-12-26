<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Operations office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger state has launched operation “Eagle Eye” exercise to sensitise road users on the need to embrace safety measures during the yuletide season.

Head of Operations, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, Mrs Lydia Wagami, stated this during the flag-off exercise in Minna on Thursday, adding that the exercise was to ensure the safety of lives of drivers in conjunction with their passengers during the yuletide season.

Wagami, who was represented by Head of Account and Finance Unit, Alhaji Ahmed Sani explained that the operations were an annual exercise of the agency conducted nationwide in the yuletide season.

She noted that the exercise was to sensitise drivers and passengers on the need to avoid over speeding and reckless driving in order to avoid cases of auto crashes.

” The exercise is to enlighten motorists on the need to make good use of the road during the yuletide season to avoid road accidents and traffic jams as well as the need to maintain safety rules of driving.

“It is to also to ensure the safety of road users and passengers and to showcase to stakeholders that we are prepared to ensure their safety, ” she said.

She further explained that the agency in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Niger state’s Fire Service, had stationed its ambulance on major routes to respond to an emergency call.

Wagami, however, expressed appreciation to the stakeholders for the cordial relationship that had always brought about a good working synergy among them.

The exercise which started on Dec. 24, will end on Jan. 5, 2020