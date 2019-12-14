The Jigawa Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to depoy 285 of its staff to ensure free flow of traffic and carry out rescue operations in the state during the Eid-El-Kabir break.

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched ember months, advising motorists to have stable state of mind to minimise road crashes during the yuletide.

The Corps Marshall, Dr. Oyeyemi Boboye, while flagging off the ember month Campaign/Mega Rally Friday in Lokoja , with the theme ‘Road Safety is a state of mind, Road Traffic Crash is an Absence of mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive,’ urged motorists to always be conscious of their safety while on wheels.

The Corps Marshall, represented by the Zonal Commander CN Amochi Unwanga reiterated the commitment of the corps to ensuring that ember months are free from road crashes and fatalities.

He stated that this year’s theme was carefully chosen to allow everyone to reflect and to analyse issue of road traffic rules and regulations and enforcement within the ongoing efforts to reduce rate of fatalities of road crashes in the country.

