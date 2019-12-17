<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 57 personnel, two patrol vans and one ambulance to the Benin-Ore Expressway for the yuletide `Special Patrol’.

The Ore Unit Corps Commander, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Ore, Ondo State, on Tuesday.

Aladenika said that the `Special Patrol’ which began on Dec.15, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020 was to ensure traffic flow and safety of all road users before, during and after the Yuletide.

He said that the unit command was still expecting more personnel and patrol vehicles from the FRSC headquarters in Abuja to join the ones on ground for optimal performance.

The FRSC boss urged motorists to be medically-certified to drive; ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before setting out; and obey all traffic rules on the highway.

He also urged passengers to always caution drivers when speeding and violating other traffic rules by driving against traffic and overtaking.

“Our personnel and patrol vehicles have been deployed to the Ore-Benin Expressway for `Special Patrol’ to ensure a free flow of traffic and safety of motorists, passengers and other road users before, during and after the yuletide.

“Passengers should caution drivers who flout traffic rules like making phone calls on the wheel, speeding, drunk driving, unnecessary overtaking so that they can all be alive for their families,” Aladenika said.

The unit commander, however, said that any motorist found culpable of traffic offences shall face the wrath of the law and his vehicle would not be released until medically-proved that he was not insane.