The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has undertaken a critical review of the first phase of the 2019 special end of year patrol, noting that roads have remained stable.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the personnel and conduct of the motoring public in the first phase of the exercise, despite some challenges encountered in parts of the country.

Oyeyemi, also called on the motoring public to sustain their obedience to traffic rules and regulations.

The Corps Marshal also commended the personnel of the Corps across the country for demonstrating absolute commitment, professionalism and innovativeness in managing the massive traffic movement recorded before the Christmas celebration.

FRSC spokesman, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja quoted Oyeyemi as saying the fact that traffic movements were orderly in most parts of the dreaded points across the federation toward the Christmas day and no reported cases of commuters sleeping on the road till the following day were reported was a positive development.

He, therefore, charges the personnel to remain focused and motorists to show greater commitment to issues of road safety, as the second phase of the exercise commences in earnest following the successful Christmas celebration.

“The FRSC Boss commended motorists for improved attitude to use of the road during the Christmas celebration and urged them to sustain the habit by showing greater concerns for other road users who must be given equal right to use of the roads,” he stated.

Oyeyemi particularly urged those leading convoy vehicles to show greater restraint while passing through congested and built-up areas to avoid causing disorderliness that could result to traffic chaos.

He specially thanked the stakeholders particularly members of the security agencies for joining hands with the Corps in ensuring orderliness and security in challenging areas across the country.

“FRSC will remain committed to ensuring safer road environment through more effective management of traffic in all parts of the roads as the second phase of the exercise commences till the end of the yuletide season and beyond,” he stated.

It would be recalled that the FRSC special end of year operation code named, “Operation Zero Tolerance For Road Crashes,” was formally launched in early September to counter the perennial traffic crashes, congestion, injury and deaths that characterise the Yuletide season.

It covers the entire ember months and got heightened from 15 December with massive deployments of personnel, logistics and monitors from the National Headquarters of the Corps who not only complement the effort of personnel in the field commands in traffic management but ensure compliance to operational procedures as laid down in the administrative instructions.

This year’s exercise is expected to last till 15 January when stand down instructions would be issued by the Corps Marshal who is the Grand Commander of the entire operations.