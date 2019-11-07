<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Commission has said that it would arrest masquerades causing traffic congestion or accidents during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Mr Kehinde Adeleye, Zonal Commanding Officer RS5 Benin City, said this during its Ember months campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday.

Adeleye said there were cases in the past when masquerades engaged in acts which resulted in traffic crashes and inconvenience.

According to him, this is a season of masquerades and there were times when they cause accidents in the past.

“This time we may have to impound such masquerades,” he said.

Adeleye, who represented Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal, warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and embarking on night journeys.

He thanked the government of Anambra for its support of the FRSC and restated the commitment of the corps to ensuring safe motoring environment in the state.

In his address, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander in Anambra, said the FRSC was ready to ensure safe motoring environment in the state.

Kumapayi said the command had already identified strategic routes in the state and deployed personnel to effectively check such areas.

The campaign was declared open by Governor Willie Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke.